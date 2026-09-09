Near Indiana Dunes National Park, the main road navigating to West Beach is now blocked due to construction at the railroad crossing near the intersection of North County Rd and Route 12 until September 19.
The park says to use the alternative route to West Beach as described below.
Directions to West Beach (376 N County Line Rd, Gary, IN 46403)
1. Take US Hwy 12/20 to Lake St (McDonald’s is on the southeastern corner)
2. Travel North on Lake St to Miller Ave (2nd stop light)
3. East (right) on Miller Ave to Grand Blvd (1st stop light)
4. North (left) on Grand Blvd to Forest Ave (2nd stop light)
5. East (right) on Forest Ave to Montgomery St (1st stop sign)
6. North (left) on Montgomery St to Oak Ave (slight right)
7. East (slight right) on Oak Ave to County Line Rd (T intersection)
8. South (right) on County Line Rd to West Beach (just before the bridge)
9. West (right) into West Beach