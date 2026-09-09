LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation will intermittently close ramps at the Kennedy Ave and U.S. 41/State Road 152/Indianapolis Blvd interchanges with I-94 through the month of September.

These short-term ramp closures are for cleaning and inspection of drainage facilities in partnership with the Little Calumet River Basin Commission who has contracted Superior Construction. Work is scheduled to occur at the Kennedy Ave interchange first and then move to Indianapolis Blvd.

Motorists should be prepared to seek alternate routes. INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.