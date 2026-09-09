News release, Indiana State Police Lowell Post:

Northwest Indiana — Troopers assigned to the late shift at the Lowell Post participated in a Labor Day Weekend patrol blitz Saturday evening. Troopers were actively enforcing the speed limit along I‑80/94 while also looking for impaired and aggressively driving individuals.

During the enforcement period, troopers conducted 77 traffic stops, issued 76 citations, and provided 77 warnings to motorists. Of the 76 citations, 46 were for speeding violations. Troopers also recorded the following activity:

• 3 pursuits

• 6 reckless driving arrests

• 4 OWI arrests (Operating While Intoxicated)

• 3 drug arrests

• 24 criminal arrests

• 7 felony arrests

• 6 crashes investigated (5 crash‑related citations issued)

These enforcement actions underscore the agency’s continued effort to deter impaired driving, combat criminal activity, and maintain safe roadways for our community and those traveling through it. In addition to enforcement, troopers responded to 27 police service calls, including assisting motorists with flat tires, vehicles out of gas, and other roadway-related issues.

Lt. Terrance Weems, Lowell Post District Commander, commended the late shift’s efforts. “Our Troopers work hard every day to uphold our values of public safety in keeping our interstate roadways safe. These numbers not only reflect enforcement, but a commitment to supporting our community by identifying dangerous driving behavior and taking appropriate action.”

The Indiana State Police Lowell Post will continue proactive enforcement and community-focused service to ensure safe travel throughout Northwest Indiana.