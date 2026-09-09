Michigan City, IN – Businesses and community members from throughout La Porte County are invited to connect, discover local products and services, and build new contacts at the La Porte County Business Expo on Thursday, September 17, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Purdue Northwest – Westville campus.

The collaborative event is hosted by the Michigan City Chamber, Westville Area Chamber, and La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) and will showcase businesses from across La Porte County and beyond.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the people behind local businesses, learn about the products and services available and make valuable new connections. Whether you’re a business owner, employee, community member, or simply interested in learning more about the businesses that make La Porte County strong, the Expo offers an opportunity to connect and engage.

“The La Porte County Business Expo is a great example of what can happen when organizations work together to strengthen our business community,” said Kurt Gillins, President of the Michigan City Chamber. “This event gives businesses an opportunity to showcase what they do, connect with potential customers and partners, and build relationships with other businesses throughout the county. We’re excited to bring everyone together for an evening of connection and collaboration.”

Admission is the La Porte County Business Expo is free and open to everyone. Light refreshments are available for purchase.

The Michigan City Chamber advances business through connection, visibility, advocacy, and collaboration. To learn more about our members or the Chamber, visit us online at: https://michigancitychamber.com or call 219-874-6221.