VALPARAISO, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College recently announced its annual Chancellors’ Scholarship Event, which will take place on September 17, 2026, at Avalon Manor Banquet Center, 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Merrillville, Indiana. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. CT. The event includes dinner, presentation of this year’s scholarship recipients, and recognition of the 2026 Benefactor of the Year.

The James W. & Betty Dye Foundation has been named the 2026 Benefactor of the Year. Tickets are available for purchase for $100 per person. Of the ticket price, $50 is tax deductible. Tickets may be purchased through the Chancellors’ Scholarship Event link through September 10, 2026.

“Last year’s event was such a wonderful experience, and we were thrilled to see how warmly Northwest Indiana embraced it. Our guests had a fantastic time, and we’re excited to bring that energy back this year. More than just a fun event, it’s an opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate our students, and invest in their futures. We hope everyone will join us, cheer on our students, and help us celebrate the hard work they’re putting into achieving their goals. Every dollar raised can make a real difference for students who depend on financial assistance to stay on track and reach their dreams,” said Cindy Hall, Executive Director of Resource Development.

Proceeds from the event will benefit students at Ivy Tech’s Lake County and Valparaiso Campuses.

Recipients of the 2026 Chancellors’ Scholarship Award from the Valparaiso Campus include: Sofia Alvarez, Joselyn Bennett, Amy Blount, Joshua DeWalt, Jose Enriquez, Stephen Fejes, Marcie Guzman, Rebekkah Kienzl, Christopher Konopasek, Elizabeth LaHaie, Chasiti McCance, Mohammed Shams, Angelina Mora, Kyle Morris, Matthew Murphy, Sabrina Thomason, and Chelsea Wolter.

Recipients of the 2026 Chancellors’ Scholarship Award from the Lake County Campus include: Abiola Famoroti, Carmina Fernandez, Gabriella Gal, Erica Gatewood, Mia Graffis, Terisha Griffin, Elisabeth James, Rachel Kupsis-Smith, Robert Madon, Jasmyn Mendoza, Katie Moffatt, Sofia Paredes, Brylle Reasol, Destiny Salas, KeAiara Standford, Jovannka Stojanoska, and Hannah Stutton.

For more information about the Chancellors’ Scholarship Event or additional ways to support Ivy Tech Community College’s mission, contact Cindy Hall at cjhall@ivytech.edu.