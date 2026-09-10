The American Red Cross urges people not to wait to make a lifesaving impact this fall by scheduling a blood donation appointment in September. The blood supply remains vulnerable after recovering from critically low levels during a summer blood shortage, and now is the time for donors of all blood types to help patients who count on blood products for care.

Reserve a spot to give now. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App to schedule a blood donation appointment. Those who come to give Sept. 1-20, 2026, will receive an exclusive Red Cross x Hello Kitty ® plush mascot clip and surprise sticker pack, while supplies last! Visit RedCrossBlood.org/HelloKitty for details.

Those who come to give Sept. 21-Oct. 18, 2026, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Fall for details. Additionally, all who come to give Sept. 21-30, 2026, at Red Cross blood donation centers and mention the word “pickleball” to Red Cross staff or volunteers onsite can score a custom Red Cross pickleball paddle and ball (limited quantities available). Visit RedCrossBlood.org/FindADonationCenter for more information.

Leave a lifesaving legacy

Even as the seasons change, the need for blood does not. The mission of the Red Cross Blood Services remains constant — and carries on today thanks to the innovation and leadership of Dr. Charles R. Drew.

This year marks the 85th anniversary of Dr. Charles R. Drew’s appointment as the first medical director of the Red Cross Blood Program. To commemorate his lasting contributions, the Red Cross is releasing Iconic Excellence, a short documentary exploring Drew’s life and steadfast influence.

Beginning Sept. 18, the film will be available to stream on the Red Cross YouTube channel. Community members can help carry Drew’s legacy forward by donating blood, encouraging others to give or hosting a screening of the documentary to inspire lifesaving action. Learn more and get started at RedCrossBlood.org/IconicExcellence.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Elkhart County

Elkhart

9/22/2026: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Northside Baptist Church, 53198 C.R. 9

Goshen

9/8/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/9/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/10/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/11/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/12/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/13/2026: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/15/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Goshen College Westlawn Hall, 1700 S Main St

9/15/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/16/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pleasant View Church, 58529 CR 23

9/16/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/17/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/18/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/19/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/20/2026: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/21/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/22/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/23/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/24/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/25/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/26/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/27/2026: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/28/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/29/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

9/30/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

Middlebury

9/16/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Northridge High School, 56779 Northridge Dr

Jasper County

Demotte

9/17/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Reformed Church, 1021 S. Halleck St.

9/29/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Belstra Milling Company, 308 15th Street SE

Remington

9/11/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Apostolic Christian Church, 16448 S US Hwy 231

Rensselaer

9/25/2026: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 704 East Grace Street

Wheatfield

9/25/2026: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kankakee Valley High School, 3923 West SR 10

Lake County

Cedar Lake

9/9/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 13419 Parrish Avenue

Crown Point

9/8/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 S Indiana Avenue

9/10/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crown Point Community Library, 122 N. Main Street

9/26/2026: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bethel Church, 10202 Broadway

Dyer

9/11/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Church

Gary

9/20/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Timothy Community Church, 1600 W 25th Avenue

9/26/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St John Baptist Church, 2457 Massachusetts St

Hammond

9/14/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Purdue University Northwest – Hammond Campus, 2200 169th St

Hobart

9/28/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hobart Community Center, 111 E Old Ridge Road

Lowell

9/27/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., VFW Post 6841, 17401 Morse Street

Merrillville

9/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 E. 83rd Ave

9/18/2026: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., St. Mary Orthodox Center, 8600 Grand Blvd

9/19/2026: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 E. 83rd Ave

9/24/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Travail With Us, 5437 Broadway

9/25/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 E. 83rd Ave

9/28/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 E. 83rd Ave

Saint John

9/30/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., VFW Memorial Post 717, 10400 W 93rd Avenue

Schererville

9/24/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway

Whiting

9/9/2026: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Whiting High School, 1751 Oliver Street

LaPorte County

LaPorte

9/11/2026: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., NorthWest Health La Porte Hospital, 1331 State St

9/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Church of God, 2020 East Lincolnway

9/25/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., La Porte County Library Main Branch, 904 Indiana Ave

9/27/2026: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., NorthWest Health La Porte Hospital, 1331 State St

Michigan City

9/30/2026: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., A.K. Smith Career Center, 817 Lafayette Street

Union Mills

9/13/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Conservation Club House, 100 Mill Pond Rd

Westville

9/8/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Purdue University Northwest – Westville Campus, Library Student Faculty Building Room 144, 1401 S. US 421

Porter County

Chesterton

9/8/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Liberty Bible Church, 824 N Calumet Ave

9/15/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Chesterton Town Hall, 726 Broadway

9/16/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Westchester Public Library Baugher Center, 100 W Indiana Ave

Hebron

9/16/2026: 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Hebron High School, 509 S. Main Street

Kouts

9/29/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Midwest Center for Youth and Families, 1012 W Indiana St

Portage

9/11/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Portage City Hall, 6070 Central Ave

9/15/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Coyne Veterinary Center Portage, 3411 Airport Rd

9/18/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., YMCA of Portage, 3100 Willowcreek Rd.

Valparaiso

9/9/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., McAfee Animal Hospital, 651 Eastport Centre Dr

9/9/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Eagles Lodge, 805 Elm Street

9/9/2026: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N Washington Street

9/11/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Northwest Health Porter, 85 East US Hwy 6

9/16/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA Valparaiso, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Dr.

9/17/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 509 West Division Road

9/18/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., United Way Northwest Indiana, 951 Eastport Center Dr

9/21/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grace Chapel, 157 Lafayette St

9/22/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Valparaiso University – Harre Union, 1509 Chapel Drive

9/24/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Road

St. Joseph County

Mishawaka

9/10/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jackie Walorski VA Clinic, 1540 Trinity Place

New Carlisle

9/14/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 297, 486 E Michigan St

Notre Dame

9/15/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame University, 101 Duncan Student Center

Starke County

Knox

9/15/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knox Community Center, 55 East Lake Street

9/30/2026: 8:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Knox Community High School, 1 Redskin Trail

North Judson

9/24/2026: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.