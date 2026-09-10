During the 2025-26 school year, elementary student-athletes across Michigan City Area Schools

received a new look after students shared that they wanted upgraded uniforms to better represent their schools. Over 580 elementary school students participate in their grade-level athletics.

To help make that request a reality, the Michigan City Athletics Department reached out to local businesses and organizations to support elementary athletics. Eight community sponsors stepped forward along with a $5,000 grant from the Unity Foundation of La Porte County. Together, that support helped provide new uniform tops and matching shorts for athletic teams at all eight MCAS elementary schools.

Community sponsors included Unity Foundation, Kohler Roofing, Flanigan Tire, Carlson’s, Arnett Construction & Roofing, Exchange Club of Michigan City, MC Maddwrappers, the Michigan City Booster Club, and Michigan City Pop Warner.

For Knapp Elementary students Gianna and Taylor, who play volleyball and basketball together, the change has made representing their school more meaningful.

“This year, elementary teams got new uniforms for every sport. We really like the colors and the numbers on the back! Before, we played in T-shirts with our school name, but this represents us better. Sports are really important because they get you out of the house, teach you new skills, and help you make friends,” said Gianna and Taylor.

MCAS currently offers elementary students opportunities to participate in soccer, volleyball, and basketball.

The new uniforms are more than an update to what students wear. They are also an example of student feedback being put into action through the MCAS Strategic Plan.

Student voice has been an important part of the strategic planning process. Students are regularly given opportunities to share what is working, what could be improved, and what would make their school experience better. Better uniforms for elementary athletics were among the ideas students shared, and MCAS responded.

The project became part of the work of the Strategic Plan’s Culture and Environment Pillar. The goal of this pillar is to ensure that MCAS is a community that all members appreciate, celebrate, and are proud to be a part of.

“These uniforms give our students an opportunity to proudly represent their individual schools while also building a connection to Michigan City Area Schools as a whole,” said City-Wide Athletic Director Ben Bachmann. “From our youngest student-athletes through high school, We Are MC!”

Because the uniforms are school sets, they will remain at each building for future student-athletes. Schools were also provided with instructions for properly washing and drying the uniforms to help extend their use. Pine Elementary received a new washer and dryer combination to properly care for its uniforms, while the district’s other elementary schools already had working facilities available for uniform care and maintenance.

As MCAS enters the 2026-27 school year, the district is beginning year four of its Strategic Plan. The new elementary uniforms are one example of the progress being made through the plan’s pillar teams and, more importantly, an example of what can happen when students have a voice in their school experience.

This summer, MCAS mailed its Connections newsletter to Michigan City residents, highlighting progress and updates from each of the Strategic Plan pillars. Funding for the printing and mailing of Connections was made possible in part by a grant from the Michigan City Chamber. Additional information and updates on the Strategic Plan are available at Educatemc.net/strategic-plan.

“We are proud of the progress we have made through our Strategic Plan and, more importantly, that our students can see and experience that progress in their schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Wendel McCollum. “As we enter year four of this work, we remain focused on listening to our students and continue to move MCAS and our community forward.”

As MCAS looks ahead, maintaining opportunities such as elementary athletics is also part of a broader financial conversation taking place across the district.

Major changes to Indiana’s school funding landscape, property tax caps, declining enrollment, and rising costs continue to place pressure on the district’s operating budget. MCAS has already made approximately $3 million in ongoing reductions, but additional reductions will be necessary without a new source of revenue.

On November 3, 2026, an Operating Referendum for Michigan City Area Schools will appear on the ballot. If approved, the referendum would provide additional local funding to support student programs and services, transportation, staffing, school safety, and other essential day-to-day operations.

If the referendum is not approved, MCAS will need to make additional budget reductions. Those reductions would include transportation as well as elementary athletics and extracurricular activities.

Community members are encouraged to learn more about the district’s financial challenges, what the Operating Referendum would support, and the reductions that would be necessary if it is not approved at Educatemc.net/MCAS.