VALPARAISO, IND. — The Porter County Community Foundation (PCCF) received a $600,000 contribution from Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) with support from the NiSource Charitable Foundation to support disaster relief and long-term recovery efforts across Porter County following the severe storm system and extended power outages that began on Aug. 11.

The contribution reflects NIPSCO’s commitment to helping northern Indiana communities rebuild and stabilize following major weather events. PCCF will steward and allocate the funds directly to 14 frontline organizations to provide immediate assistance to Porter County households.

Funding recipients include the following organizations: The Salvation Army of Porter County, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Hilltop Food Pantry, Portage Township Food Pantry, Family Promise of Porter County, Porter County Aging and Community Services and Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana.

“In the wake of devastation like we experienced on Aug. 11, our role as a community foundation goes beyond just raising dollars—it is about deploying resources with speed, fairness and deep local trust,” said Bill Higbie, PCCF President and CEO. “By putting critical funds directly into the hands of organizations on the ground, we aren’t just funding immediate relief; we are laying the groundwork for a stronger, more resilient long-term recovery.”

The grant allocation strengthens local recovery capacity across these essential areas:

Food Distribution & Delivery: Funding local food partners to restock non-perishable goods and deliver meals directly to homebound seniors and residents impacted by extended power loss.

Immediate Financial Aid: Distributing grocery and fuel gift cards through organizations to relieve emergency household costs. Insurance & FEMA Navigation: Supporting case management services to assist residents in completing insurance claims and applying for federal disaster assistance.

“At NIPSCO, we are committed to partnering with the communities we serve, especially in times of need,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development. “Working with the Porter County Community Foundation allows us to support local recovery efforts and provide resources that will make a meaningful difference for impacted residents.”