Join us for a celebration of art and community featuring professional networking, an adults-only evening social, and our signature family-friendly festival. Whether you’re an arts professional looking to connect with colleagues, an adult seeking a creative night out, or a family wanting hands-on art experiences, Art Blitz Weekend brings our community together through the power of creativity. Three unique experiences, one unforgettable weekend. Fore more information visit their website at www.artbarnschool.org.
All proceeds support Art Barn School of Art educational programs. #wims #whfb