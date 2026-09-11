Join us for a celebration of art and community featuring professional networking, an adults-only evening social, and our signature family-friendly festival.​ Whether you’re an arts professional looking to connect with colleagues, an adult seeking a creative night out, or a family wanting hands-on art experiences, Art Blitz Weekend brings our community together through the power of creativity. Three unique experiences, one unforgettable weekend. Fore more information visit their website at www.artbarnschool.org.​