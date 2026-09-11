Farmed & Forged Announces Farmed to Fork Weekend with Expanded SNAP Match, Live Chef Demonstrations and Free Family Activities

SNAP shoppers can turn $20 in benefits into $80 in market purchasing power during two days celebrating local food in La Porte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — Farmed & Forged will celebrate the farmers, chefs and food producers feeding Northwest Indiana during Farmed to Fork Weekend, taking place Saturday, September 12, in Michigan City and Sunday, September 13, in La Porte.

The weekend will feature an expanded SNAP match, live cooking demonstrations, activities for young shoppers, live music and in-season food from around Northwest Indiana.

Supported in part by a Weather Emergency Grant from Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, SNAP shoppers who spend $20 from their EBT card will receive an additional $60 in matching benefits, giving them $80 total to spend at the market. The expanded match will help families replace food lost during power outages caused by the derecho that struck Northwest Indiana in August, while directing those additional dollars back to area farmers and food businesses.

SNAP shoppers should visit the Farmed & Forged information tent before shopping to access the expanded match. Matching benefits will be available while funding lasts.

Farmed to Fork Weekend will also include something extra for young shoppers. All kids under 18 can complete a scavenger hunt for a prize and receive $2 in Chef Cash to spend on fresh fruits or vegetables from participating market vendors. The first 50 kids at each market will also receive a reusable market swag bag and an additional $2 in Chef Cash, giving them $4 total to spend.

“Chef Cash is part of our larger Curious Chefs program, which helps kids learn about fresh food by experiencing it for themselves,” said Mandy Krickhahn, Founder and CEO of The Collective Events, Inc., which operates the markets. “Instead of an adult choosing for them, kids get to explore the market, ask questions and decide which fruit or vegetable they want to bring home.”

Live cooking demonstrations will show shoppers how peak-season ingredients from Farmed & Forged vendors can be turned into simple meals they can recreate at home, free samples will be handed out while supplies last. Award-winning Chef Blāque Shelton will be joined by a guest chef during Saturday’s Michigan City market. On Sunday, Chef Blāque will cook alongside Chef Darrick Tucker Jr. at the La Porte market.

“This is what Farmed & Forged is all about,” Krickhahn said. “We get to bring our farmers, chefs and community together, help families stretch their grocery budgets and introduce people to new ways to prepare the food being grown right here in our region. When someone spends $20 in SNAP and leaves with $80 in fresh, local food, that is a huge win for both the shopper and our local farmers.”

Visitors can also shop in-season fruits, vegetables and herbs, along with locally raised and produced foods, baked goods, honey and other market finds from vendors throughout Northwest Indiana.

Saturday, September 12

Farmed & Forged Michigan City

8:00 a.m. to noon

800 Washington Street, Michigan City

Featuring Chef Blāque Shelton and a guest chef

Sunday, September 13

Farmed & Forged La Porte

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Lincolnway and Monroe Street, La Porte

Featuring Chef Blāque Shelton and Chef Darrick Tucker Jr.