FSSA, in partnership with Covering Kids & Families, will host a series of public town halls across the state to help HIP members, providers, and community partners learn more about the upcoming HIP Work Requirements.
The town halls are scheduled for the following dates and locations, with additional events planned throughout the year:
- September 14 – Ivy Tech Terre Haute
- Address: 8000 S. Education Drive, Terre Haute, IN 47802
- Building: Sue Ellspermann Community Room – E102
- Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m. ET
- September 18 – Ivy Tech Evansville
- Address: 501 N First Avenue, Evansville, IN 47710
- Building: Vectren Auditorium 3
- Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m. CT
- Note: Please use the entrance at Door C, the North side of the building on Colonial Drive.
- September 21 – Indianapolis – Indiana Government Center South
- Address:402 W. Washington St. Indianapolis, IN 46207
- Building: Indiana Government Center South – Conference Room A
- Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m. ET
- New – September 24 – South Bend – South Bend Technology Resource Center
- Address:1165 Franklin St. #100 – South Bend, IN 46601
- Building: Community Common Space
- Time: 9 – 10 a.m. ET
- New – October 1 – Ivy Tech Sellersburg
- Address: 8204 Highway 311 -Sellersburg, IN 47172
- Building Ogle – Door 8 – Community Room 179
- Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m. ET