INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Transportation is accepting Fiscal Year 2027 applications for its Community Crossings Matching Grant program. The application window is open now through 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 30.

Community Crossings grants are available to cities, towns and counties in the State of Indiana. The following adjustments were made to the program during recent legislative sessions:

One call for projects per state fiscal year

Program cap reduced to $100 million per year

Annual cap reduced to $1 million per local unit of government per fiscal year

Local cap includes amount received through additional lane mile distribution

Local match amounts:

Cities and towns with a population less than 10,000 will receive funds using an 80/20% match.

Cities and towns with a population greater than 10,000 people will receive funds using a 50/50% match.

Counties with a population greater than 55,000 will receive funds using a 50/50%match.

Counties with a population less than 55,000 will receive funds using an 80/20% match.

Since 2016, the state has awarded more than $2 billion in matching funds to support local road and bridge projects across Indiana.