La PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — The Salvation Army serving La Porte County is expanding food pantry services in response to the devastating storms that impacted the region last month, providing additional food assistance to households recovering from power outages, lost wages, and other unexpected storm-related expenses.

Beginning immediately and continuing through October 31, 2026, households served by The Salvation Army food pantries in Michigan City and La Porte will be eligible for one additional pantry visit per month. The temporary expansion is designed to help families replace food lost during extended power outages, stretch household budgets, and access nutritious groceries while recovering from the financial impact of the storms.

The enhanced services are made possible through a $40,000 storm recovery grant provided by Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) with support from the NiSource Charitable Foundation and administered through the Unity Foundation of La Porte County. While the funding supports a broad recovery effort, The Salvation Army’s focus is on increasing both access to food and the quantity of groceries available to local residents during this recovery period.

“The storms created challenges that many families are still working to overcome,” said Major Becky Simmons of The Salvation Army serving La Porte County. “For many households, replacing spoiled food, keeping up with household bills, and recovering lost income can be overwhelming. This support allows us to respond in a meaningful way by providing additional access to healthy food and helping families refill their refrigerators and freezers as they get back on track.”

Under normal pantry guidelines, households visiting The Salvation Army food pantry in Michigan City may receive assistance once per month, while households utilizing the La Porte Client Choice Food Pantry may visit every two weeks. During September and October, households will be permitted one additional pantry visit each month, providing greater flexibility and support as families recover from storm-related hardships.

The Salvation Army of Michigan City food pantry (1201 S. Franklin St., Michigan City) is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Salvation Army of La Porte food pantry (3240 Monroe St., La Porte) is open Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is open to all La Porte County residents. Individuals visiting either pantry for the first time should bring a valid photo ID.

More information is available by calling (219) 874-6885 or (219) 326-5342.

“Our goal is to make sure families have the food they need while they focus on recovering from the challenges created by these storms,” Simmons said. “Food assistance is one way we can help relieve immediate financial pressure and ensure our neighbors have the support they need during this difficult time.”

The Salvation Army will continue providing emergency assistance and recovery support to residents throughout La Porte County and encourages anyone experiencing food insecurity or storm-related hardship to contact their local Salvation Army location for assistance.