PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co Inc will have lane closures at the U.S. 12 and State Road 249 interchange starting on or after Monday, September 14.

There will be alternating lane closures on both roadways for approximately two weeks to complete pavement markings throughout the interchange. Be prepared for changing traffic patterns.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.