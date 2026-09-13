News release, Franciscan Health:

Events aim to uplift, empower Northwest Indiana women

NORTHWEST INDIANA – Registration for Franciscan Health’s Strong, Healthy, Empowered (SHE) Women’s Health Conferences is now open.

“SHE is designed to create opportunities for women to thrive,” said Danielle Crowder, director of Community Health Improvement for Franciscan Health. “By connecting women with the resources, support and compassionate care they need, we are investing in healthier families, stronger communities and brighter futures.”

The first event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Purdue University Northwest, 1401 U.S. 421N. in Westville with the theme, “The Evolution of the Empowered Woman.”

The event will celebrate women’s health, wellness and personal growth through every stage of life. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in expert-led panel discussions on reproductive health, infant and maternal health, perimenopause and menopause while gaining practical tools for resilience, mindfulness and intentional self-care through the featured Power of Reset presentation.

Participants can also connect with community exhibitors, participate in health screenings and enjoy line dancing in an atmosphere designed to educate, inspire and empower women.

The second event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Central on Friday, Oct. 23 at Purdue University Northwest in the Alumni Hall, 2200 169th St. in Hammond with the theme, “Take Charge of Your Health through Every Transition.”

The Hammond event will focus on women’s health during the perimenopausal and menopausal years. Attendees will discover practical strategies for managing symptoms, supporting emotional well-being, improving sleep, maintaining bone and heart health and thriving through life’s changes.

Both events will feature evidence-based presentations, interactive workshops, community-centered experiences, exhibitors, health screenings, refreshments, giveaways and more.

The SHE Women’s Health Conferences are sponsored in part by Purdue Federal Credit Union and Harbour Wealth Management.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the events, please visit https://www.franciscanhealthfoundation.org/events/.

(Image source: Franciscan Health / Facebook)