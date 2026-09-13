The Michigan City Police Department is now accepting applications for our 2026 Citizen’s Police Academy! The academy will run Thursday evenings from October 15th through November 19th, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Michigan City Police Department. This six-week program gives community members an inside look at the roles and responsibilities of law enforcement and provides a hands-on introduction to many of the same topics our officers encounter every day.

Participants will learn about:

• Criminal law and search and seizure

• Patrol tactics

• Emergency vehicle operations

• Police technology

• Crime scene processing

• K9 operations

• Specialty units

• And much more

Classes are taught by experienced law enforcement professionals in a safe, interactive, and engaging

environment. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet and speak with MCPD officers,

command staff, and instructors throughout the academy. Class size is limited to 30 participants.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, complete an application, and consent to a background check.

Applications may be submitted by email or delivered to the Michigan City Police Department front desk.

Apply here:

MCPD Citizen’s Police Academy Application