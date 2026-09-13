Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am.
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.