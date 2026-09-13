Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.