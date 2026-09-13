In Ogden Dunes, a paving project will begin on Monday Sept. 14, weather permitting. Work is expected to last approximately 1-2 weeks.

What to Expect:

Work will generally take place in the following order: milling, paving, shoulder work, and striping. During construction, residents should expect trucks and heavy equipment, temporary traffic restrictions, uneven pavement, and changing road conditions.

IMPORTANT – NO PARKING

No Parking signs will be placed throughout the project areas over the weekend prior to construction. Residents and visitors are asked to carefully follow all posted parking restrictions. Please keep vehicles off the roadway and easement areas along the affected streets so crews and equipment can safely and efficiently complete the work.

Affected Streets:

Shore Drive – West End to Tamarack

Ogden Road – Cedar Trail & Ogden Road intersection to #80 Ogden Road

Skyline Drive – Ogden Road to #3 Skyline Drive

Linden Lane – Sunset Trail to Woodland Trail, including the triangle at Sunset & Linden

Sunset Trail – Diana Road to #35 Sunset Trail, including the triangle at Diana Road & Sunset Trail; and from #26 Sunset Trail to the Woodland Trail triangle

Ski Hill Road – #45 Ski Hill Road to #43 Woodland Trail; and 24 Ski Hill Road to Woodland Trail

Hillcrest Road – Diana Road (north) to The Ledge

The Town of Ogden Dunes is asking drivers to use extra caution in and around active work zones.

“Slow down, watch for workers and equipment, obey temporary traffic controls, and allow extra travel time when necessary,” the Town said.