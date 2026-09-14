MICHIGAN CITY, IN – The Rotary Club of Michigan City is inviting the community to put their knowledge to the test while supporting local charitable organizations at its annual trivia event, “Trivia for Your Cause,” on Thursday, October 29, at the FOP Lodge, 416 W. U.S. Highway 20 in Michigan City.

Hosted by popular local trivia master Mark Kline, the evening will feature friendly competition, food, drinks, and a unique opportunity for participants to make a direct impact in the community. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with trivia beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Teams of up to eight players may register for $100 per team. Participants are welcome to bring their own snacks, and food will also be available for purchase. A cash bar will be offered throughout the event.

What sets Rotary’s trivia night apart is its charitable twist. Seventy-five percent of event proceeds will be donated to a Michigan City-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit selected by the winning team. This gives participants the chance to compete on behalf of a cause they care about while supporting Rotary’s commitment to community service.

“Rotary’s motto is Service Above Self, and this event is a fun and meaningful way to put that principle into action,” said Kevin McGuire, president of the Rotary Club of Michigan City. “Not only will participants enjoy a night of friendly competition, but they’ll also have the opportunity to direct funding to a local nonprofit that is making a difference in our community. It’s a wonderful example of neighbors coming together to support one another.”

Space is limited to 18 teams, and organizers encourage interested participants to register early. Businesses and organizations can also support the event through $250 sponsorship opportunities, which include team entry and promotional recognition during the evening.

Proceeds from the event will help strengthen the Rotary Club’s ongoing efforts to serve youth in Michigan City while providing meaningful support to local nonprofit organizations.

To register a team, visit: https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/ZUA2ZD3VRWBQG For more information about the Rotary Club of Michigan City and its community service initiatives, visit mcrotary.org.