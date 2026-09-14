In Lake County, there are lane and ramp closures on I-65 between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231.

A contractor has closed the right lane of northbound I-65 near U.S. 30 and the ramp from westbound U.S. 30 to northbound I-65 through approximately Friday for road repairs. The ramp detour is to enter I-65 southbound and utilize the U.S. 231 interchange to turn around and access I-65 northbound.

There are lane closures on I-65 between 109th Ave and U.S. 231 to remove the lane shifts at 113th Ave. Lane closures are occurring during the hours of 4 p.m to 6 a.m. through Friday morning.

The 113th Ave bridge over I-65 continues to be closed through the end of October for a bridge deck and partial superstructure replacement project, and lane closures are occurring on I-65 in this location as needed for construction activities.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.