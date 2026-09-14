Press Release, Porter County Community Foundation:

Fund Surpasses $1 Million in Grants with Latest Awards

VALPARAISO, IND. — The Women’s Fund of Porter County, a giving circle of the Porter County Community Foundation (PCCF), is awarding $65,000 in grants to three local organizations whose programs address critical needs facing women and children in our community.

The Northwest Indiana (NWI) Food Council and Parents as Teachers of Porter County will each receive $25,000 and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul will receive $15,000 for high-impact programs.

NWI Food Council’s FarmHer to Mama program connects pregnant and postpartum women with monthly boxes of fresh, locally grown food, nutrition education, and community support while creating reliable markets for women farmers. This grant will allow the program to expand its reach and provide more Porter County mothers with access to resources they need during a critical stage of life.

Parents as Teachers of Porter County is dedicated to strengthening families and promoting healthy child development. This award will enable the organization to serve more children through the EXTEND program, which provides individualized kindergarten and beyond support to strengthen foundational developmental skills, build confidence, and reduce the need for future academic intervention.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul aids community members in need of resources including food, clothing, rent, and utilities. Recognizing the financial barriers that women and children face when seeking to transition from shelters to permanent housing in Porter County, the Society requested funding to establish a program that will assist these individuals with resolving outstanding utility bills or paying deposits to secure stable housing.

“Through the power of collective giving, the Women’s Fund makes a meaningful difference in the lives of women and families in our community,” said Bill Higbie, PCCF President and CEO. “These grants help strengthen the work of dedicated community partners by expanding access to nutritious food, early childhood support, and stable housing.”

Since its inception, the Women’s Fund of Porter County has granted more than $1 million to local organizations to fund essential programs that support women and children throughout Porter County. To learn more or make a gift to the Women’s Fund, visit pccf.gives/womensfund.

About PCCF

The Porter County Community Foundation collaborates with community members to support their favorite causes by creating and managing permanent endowment funds that make it possible for generosity to last forever. Since 1996, PCCF has awarded over $55 million in grants and scholarships to organizations and students in our community. To learn more about how you can make a lasting difference for your favorite causes, contact PCCF at 219-465-0294 or visit the Foundation online at pccf.gives.