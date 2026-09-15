This past weekend, La Porte County Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding a potential plea agreement being offered in the criminal case from the May 22 shooting that left Jon critically injured in the line of duty:

“The men and women of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office stand firmly behind Deputy Jon Samuelson and his wife, Quinn, following the recent information regarding a potential plea agreement being offered in the criminal case from the May 22 shooting that left Jon critically injured in the line of duty.

“Since the very beginning, Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg has made it very clear that his commitment is first and foremost to Jon and Quinn. He has repeatedly stated that he will support the wishes and decisions of Jon and Quinn for what they believe is right while they navigate this unimaginable journey.

“The decision to offer a plea in a criminal case of this nature by a singular person is unfathomable, all while going against the wishes of the victim – Jon. This is not simply a criminal case to Jon, Quinn, or the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office. It is a deeply personal and life-changing event that has affected Jon, his family, his fellow deputies, and the citizens of La Porte County and beyond.

“The agency’s support of Jon and Quinn, along with their desired wishes, is unwavering. And because of that, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is publicly asking that any plea agreement being offered is removed from the criminal case.”

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office also provided a statement from Deputy Samuelson’s wife Quinn, which can be read below: