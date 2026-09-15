Press release, City of Valparaiso:

The City of Valparaiso is inviting residents to participate in two neighborhood tree planting events this fall, bringing neighbors together to strengthen the city’s urban forest and enhance their communities for generations to come.

The plantings, planned and organized by residents of the Jessee-Pifer and Jefferson Park neighborhoods, are funded through the City’s Neighborhood Improvement Grant program. Together, the projects will add approximately 50 new trees to neighborhood streets and public spaces.

“These plantings are especially meaningful following the extraordinary storm we experienced on August 11, which destroyed so many trees throughout our community,” said Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas. “We have all been reminded just how much we value the trees that define our neighborhoods and contribute to the beauty of Valparaiso. As we work together to recover and replace what was lost, these neighborhood-led efforts are a wonderful example of residents taking an active role in rebuilding and investing in their community.”

The Jefferson Park Neighborhood Tree Planting Event will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, gathering at 200 East Park. Supported by a $3,000 Neighborhood Improvement Grant, the project will result in the planting of approximately 19 to 22 trees.

The Jessee-Pifer Neighborhood Tree Planting Event will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, gathering at Jessee-Pifer Park, 400 Elmhurst Ave. Supported by a $5,000 Neighborhood Improvement Grant, approximately 28 to 32 trees will be planted throughout the neighborhood.

A diverse selection of high-quality trees will be planted at both events, including Kentucky coffee trees, swamp white oaks, black gum, bur oaks, Regal Prince oaks and London plane trees, among others. The plantings will follow the principle of “Right Tree, Right Place,” helping ensure that trees are appropriately selected for their locations and can thrive over the long term.

“Tree diversity is an important part of maintaining a healthy and resilient urban forest,” said Matt McBain, certified arborist for the City of Valparaiso. “These projects will add a variety of species while filling available planting locations with trees selected to provide lasting benefits to the neighborhoods.”

Jessee-Pifer’s planting is particularly significant as the neighborhood continues its long-term commitment to replacing trees.

During the past decade, approximately 117 trees have been lost in the neighborhood, while more than 100 have been replanted. This fall’s planting will help fill many of the remaining available locations for medium- and large-species trees on City-owned property.

Neighborhood residents are also playing an important role in the long-term success of the projects, with many residents agreeing to water newly planted trees in the public right-of-way during their first two growing seasons. Valparaiso’s Neighborhood Improvement Grant program empowers residents to identify opportunities, develop projects and work together to enhance their own neighborhoods. The Jessee-Pifer and Jefferson Park tree planting projects are examples of how neighborhood-led ideas can create lasting improvements while bringing residents together around a shared goal. Learn more on the Community Engagement page on the City of Valparaiso website, Valpo.us.

Community members are invited to participate in both planting events and help grow Valparaiso’s urban forest – one tree, and one neighborhood, at a time.