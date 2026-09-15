LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Overnight lane and ramp closures are scheduled late this week on I-80/94 between Kennedy Avenue and the I-65 interchange. Crews will remove overhead signage as part of ongoing fiber optic upgrades to support new digital gantries along the corridor.

Drivers can expect the following closures nightly closures and restrictions:

Friday, Sept. 18 (10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Saturday) and Saturday, Sept. 19 (8:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. Sunday)

No access to eastbound I-80/94 from Kennedy Ave.

No access to eastbound I-80/94 from Cline Ave.

No access to eastbound I-80/94 from Burr St.

No access to eastbound I-80/94 from Richard Gordon Hatcher Blvd./Grant St.

Eastbound I-80/94 reduced to two lanes from Burr St. to I-65

Westbound I-80/94 single lane closure from the I-65 interchange to Richard Gordon Hatcher Blvd./Grant St.

Actual dates and anticipated work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances occur. Check for schedule updates at 511in.org or the INDOT TrafficWise mobile app .