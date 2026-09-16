The La Porte County Family YMCA announced that its La Porte Branch will be closed Monday, September 28 through Sunday, October 4 for Shutdown Week.

The YMCA says during this time, their team will be completing facility improvements, scheduled maintenance, deep cleaning, mandatory meetings, and professional development training to help create an even better experience for our members.

The Michigan City Elston and Long Beach Branches will remain open and available for member use throughout the closure.

(Image credit: La Porte County Family YMCA / Facebook)