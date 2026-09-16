MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a free Way to Grow baby shower for expectant families and new parents.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way in the Maria Theresia Conference Room across from the cafeteria on the first floor.

Information and education on car seat safety, prenatal care, safe sleep, breastfeeding and community resources will be offered along with tours of the Family Birth Center, a breakfast buffet, yoga/relaxation sessions, information on centering in pregnancy and giveaways. Attendees will have the opportunity to win a Doona stroller and a Jeep stroller wagon.

The event is free, but registration is required. Registration is available online or by calling 1-800-931-3322.