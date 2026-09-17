La Porte County, Indiana — Mental health support doesn’t always begin with knowing exactly what you need. Sometimes, it begins with finding a place to start.

On September 20, First Presbyterian Church in Michigan City, will host a Community Mental Health Resource Fair: A Place to Start, bringing together local organizations and professionals to help individuals and families learn about mental health, discover available resources, and connect with support in the community.

The event is rooted in two simple beliefs: people should not have to navigate mental health challenges alone, and asking for help should never be a source of shame.

As a pastor and longtime community leader, Rev. Dr. Ericka Kilbourne has seen the effects of mental health challenges both personally and through her work with individuals and families. She has a deep understanding of the challenges communities and families face when trying to find appropriate care and support.

She and congregational leaders decided to host this event because they had witnessed the stigma that can surround mental health, including the difficulty people sometimes experience when trying to reconcile mental health challenges with their personal beliefs, families and communities.

“We’ve seen how difficult it can be for people to say, ‘I need help,'” said Susan Ransom, church member and committee chair. “Sometimes we need a person to listen, sometimes we need community, sometimes we need professional care, and often we need several kinds of support. The important thing is knowing that there is somewhere to start.”

The resource fair, made possible through a grant from the Health Foundation of LaPorte, will provide an opportunity for community members to meet representatives from mental health and behavioral health organizations, school counseling programs, crisis services, recovery organizations, social service agencies, and other community resources—all in one place.

The event is designed for anyone who may be looking for support for themselves or someone they care about, including parents, caregivers, students, educators, families, faith and community leaders, and residents who simply want to better understand mental health.

Attendees will have opportunities to learn more about topics such as anxiety, depression, grief, caregiving, trauma, and other mental health concerns. Information about new community support groups, including caregiver, grief, and teen anxiety/depression support, will also be available. All attendees will receive lunch catered by Momma Sue’s Catering.

Participating organizations include: Anam Cara Counseling, Barber Mental Health Associates, Diversity Insurance, Friendship Gardens, Intentional Wellness Therapy, Michigan City High School Open Door Adolescent Health Center, PNW Social Work Department, Paladin, Porter-Starke Services, PFLAG of Michigan City, Really Free Marketplace, Samaritan Center, Sound Bathing musician, Christian Anderson, Swanson Center,Thriving Force Therapy, Walker Street Community Garden, Laporte YMCA; Elston

Branch, and a few more may be added before the event.

Event details:

Date Sunday September 20

Time: 11:30-1:30

Location 121 W 9th Street (First Presbyterian Church), elevator access on 9th street

Cost: Free

All are welcome. All attendees will receive lunch catered by Momma Sue’s Catering, and the exhibitors will also receive two mental health resource books. Community members are encouraged to attend and learn about the mental health resources available throughout La Porte County.

For more information, contact Rev Dr. Ericka Kilbourne at 219-879-4501, Email: erickapk@fpcmicity.org, or visit https://fpcmicity.org.