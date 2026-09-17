Fall session applications are available for the Michigan City Neighborhood Academy.

According to their website, “The Michigan City Neighborhood Leadership Academy (MCNLA) is a transformative program designed to empower local residents to become active leaders within their communities. This unique initiative offers participants the opportunity to develop essential leadership skills, engage with local government processes, and contribute meaningfully to neighborhood development. By joining the MCNLA, you will not only gain valuable knowledge but also become a pivotal part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life in Michigan City. Don’t miss your chance to make a lasting impact on your community by enrolling in this dynamic leadership program.”

Details including eligibility and requirements, the schedule and how to sign up can be found at https://vibrantmc.com/neighborhood-leadership-academy .