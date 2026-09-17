Today Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.