VALPARAISO, Ind. – The MAAC Foundation invites the community to its First Responder Appreciation & Demonstration Day (FRADD) on Saturday, September 19, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central at the MAAC Foundation campus in Valparaiso. This free, family-friendly event offers an up-close look at emergency response through live demonstrations, hands-on activities and opportunities to meet the people who serve and protect our communities.

More than 60 departments and agencies are confirmed to participate, with three helicopter landings planned throughout the day. Visitors can explore emergency vehicles, watch first responders demonstrate their skills and learn how training prepares them for real-world emergencies.

“FRADD gives families a chance to meet their local first responders, ask questions and see firsthand the skill and teamwork their work requires,” said Nicole Gladstone, President and CEO of the MAAC Foundation. “It is also an opportunity to show these men and women that their community stands behind them and values the work they do every day.”

The event will feature demonstrations including vehicle extrication, K9 search and rescue & bite suit, rope rescue, door breaching, water rescue, fire sprinkler burn, opportunities to learn about bomb squads, other specialized emergency response capabilities, fire hoses, and much more.

Attendees can also try their luck in our cash-only 50/50 raffle for a chance to take home half the pot while supporting first responder training. A separate raffle will feature unique experiences, including a laser tag party at the MAAC, a MAAC class of choice for your group, and a fire truck ride with MAAC founder Stewart McMillan.

“When we created the MAAC, the goal was to give first responders a place to train together, challenge themselves and prepare for the situations they know that they will be expected to measure up to,” said Stewart McMillan, founder of the MAAC Foundation. “FRADD opens that work to the public. People can see what goes into being ready to answer the call and understand why access to quality training matters.”

Admission is free, and the event will take place rain or shine. Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Central Time

Location: MAAC Foundation First Responder Training Campus

4203 Montdale Park Drive

Valparaiso, IN 46383

For additional information and event updates, visit maacfoundation.org/fradd

About the MAAC Foundation

The MAAC Foundation is transforming the landscape of first responder training across Northwest Indiana, the state and the country. Its comprehensive, inclusive campus provides firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical personnel, K9 teams and other first responders with access to high-quality training facilities and resources at no cost. Located on more than 30 acres in Valparaiso, the campus features classroom space, residential training structures, a live burn building, a flashover chamber, a four-story training tower and more than 40 buildings and tactical training props. The MAAC Foundation is a leading provider of safety, emergency preparedness and response training dedicated to building safer, stronger communities.