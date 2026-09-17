A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Thursday in Michigan City.

According to police, at approximately 1:24 A.M., officers received a Flock Raven gunshot detection notification coming from the area near East Coolspring Avenue and Dody Avenue.

The dispatch center received a 911 call at the same time regarding a person that was shot in the 3200 block of Dody Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and located a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. LaPorte County EMS transported the victim to Franciscan Health Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.