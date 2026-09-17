A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Thursday in Michigan City.
According to police, at approximately 1:24 A.M., officers received a Flock Raven gunshot detection notification coming from the area near East Coolspring Avenue and Dody Avenue.
The dispatch center received a 911 call at the same time regarding a person that was shot in the 3200 block of Dody Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and located a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. LaPorte County EMS transported the victim to Franciscan Health Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Investigators processed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify a suspect(s), search for video surveillance and collect additional evidence. Police said on Thursday that additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing investigation.
The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information or has video surveillance/cell phone video of this incident, to contact Corporal Adam Brinkman at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077 or via email at abrinkman@emichigancity.com.
MCPD would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger or on their webpage at www.police.michigancityin.gov. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 342-STOP, by completing an online submission form at www.michianacrimestoppers.com, or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. MCPD says you can always request to remain anonymous.