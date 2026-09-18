Today A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.