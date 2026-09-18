News Release, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC:

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) has announced 24 organizations across northern Indiana have been awarded grants from NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation to further their public safety initiatives.

NIPSCO’s Public Safety Education and Training Action Grant program has funded a total of 156 projects geared toward community and youth public safety education projects since 2018, as well as training for first responders, police and fire departments. With grants ranging from $500 to $5,000, projects have included lithium-ion battery response training, carbon monoxide training and CPR and AED training for residents and first responders.

“At NIPSCO, safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and we are proud to support the municipalities and organizations across our service territory that share that commitment to public safety education and training,” said Vince Parisi, President and Chief Operating Officer of NIPSCO. “This year’s receiving organizations presented impactful programs and initiatives that advance safety awareness, strengthen preparedness and help make our communities safer and stronger.”

The recipients of NIPSCO’s 2026 Public Safety Education and Training Action Grant are: