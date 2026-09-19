FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, including the following areas, Adams, Allen IN, Blackford, De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph IN, Elkhart, Fulton IN, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Northern Kosciusko, Northern La Porte, Southern Kosciusko, Southern La Porte, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, Western St. Joseph IN and Whitley, southwest Michigan, including the following areas, Branch, Cass MI, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien and St. Joseph MI, and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, Paulding and Van Wert. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely area-wide, with locally higher amounts of up to 3 inches possible mainly along and north of I-80/I-90. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.