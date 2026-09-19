LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a person was found dead and a suspect is in custody after an incident in which a trooper’s patrol vehicle was struck by gunfire.

On Friday afternoon at approximately 3:15 p.m., an Indiana State trooper was flagged down by a concerned citizen who reported two suspicious individuals walking on C.R. 125 E., south of C.R. 900 N. in rural LaPorte County. The individuals had reportedly approached a family member and were described as acting suspicious.

The trooper located the pair, a man and a woman and began speaking with them. During the interaction, the trooper asked the man for identification. According to police, while the trooper was seated in his patrol car and the individuals remained outside, the man removed a firearm from his waistband. The trooper accelerated away, and the male suspect fired at the trooper, striking the patrol car twice. The trooper was not injured.

The trooper then observed both individuals flee into a wooded area near the 8500 block of N. 125 E. Additional units responded to the scene. The female suspect later emerged from the woods and surrendered. The male suspect was not located, prompting a manhunt.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., the Indiana State Police SWAT team entered a residence in the 8300 block of N. 125 E. While searching the house, officers located the suspect in the basement. The suspect was deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A handgun was also found near the suspect. Identification of the deceased is pending confirmation by the LaPorte County Coroner. Initial reports of a possible third suspect were determined to be incorrect.

The woman, 20-year-old Erica D. Bowman, of Elkhart, IN, was taken into custody and transported to the LaPorte County Jail. Charges against Bowman are pending prosecutor review.