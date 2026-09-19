LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane and ramp closures on I-65 between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231.

Rieth-Riley Construction Co Inc will close the right lane of northbound I-65 near U.S. 30 and the ramp from westbound U.S. 30 to northbound I-65 for approximately six days beginning on or after Sunday, September 20 for road repairs. The ramp detour will be to enter I-65 southbound and utilize the U.S. 231 interchange to turn around and access I-65 northbound. This work was originally scheduled to occur this week but was postponed.

Contractor F H Paschen S N Nielsen & Associates LLC will continue overnight lane closures on I-65 between 109th Ave and U.S. 231 on weekdays during the hours of 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. over the next two weeks. These lane closures will be to remove the lane shifts at 113th Ave and for concrete repairs on the 113th Ave center pier.

The 113th Ave bridge over I-65 will continue to be closed through the end of October for a bridge deck and partial superstructure replacement project, and lane closures will occur on I-65 in this location as needed for construction activities.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.