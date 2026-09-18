Save the Dunes released the following statement on their Facebook page about the cancellation of Jammin with Save the Dunes:

After careful consideration, Save the Dunes has made the difficult decision to cancel Jammin with Save the Dunes tomorrow due to the thunderstorms in the forecast. While we know this is disappointing, we hope you can understand that the health and safety of our guests, our staff, and our performers is our first priority. If you purchased tickets for the event, you will be receiving an email with details regarding refunds, or the option to donate your ticket cost to Save the Dunes. Thank you for your understanding and support! If you have any questions, feel free to email us at office@savedunes.org.