Michigan City, IN – Michiana Humane Society invites the community to come together for an evening of remembrance during the 13th annual Remember Me Thursday on Thursday, September 24, from 6:30–7:30 p.m. CST at the shelter.

Remember Me Thursday is an international day of remembrance honoring the pets who have touched our lives, as well as shelter animals who never had the opportunity to know the love of a forever home.

Some animals stay with us for a lifetime. Others leave us far too soon. But every one of them leaves a paw print on our hearts.

Throughout the evening, the grounds of Michiana Humane Society will glow with luminarias dedicated in memory of beloved pets. Each light represents a life that mattered, a name still remembered and a love that never really leaves us.

Community members are invited to dedicate luminarias for $5 each. Michiana Humane Society staff will prepare and place the luminarias for the event, and participants may also decorate their luminarias in honor of the pets they are remembering. The evening will offer a quiet opportunity for pet lovers to gather, reflect and celebrate the animals who have shaped their lives.

Remember Me Thursday also shines a light on the many animals still waiting in shelters for families of their own and encourages people to remember the impact adoption can have, not only on an animal’s life, but on the lives of the people who love them.

Remember Me Thursday

Thursday, September 24, 2026

Ceremony 6:30–7:30 p.m. CST

Luminaria Decorating table opens at 5:00 p.m. CST

Michiana Humane Society

722 Indiana Highway 212, Michigan City, IN

Luminarias: $5 each

For more information or to dedicate a luminaria, visit michianapets.org.