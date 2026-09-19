Information from Family Social Services Administration:

FSSA, in partnership with Covering Kids & Families, will host a series of public town halls across the state to help HIP members, providers, and community partners learn more about the upcoming HIP Work Requirements.

The town halls are scheduled for the following dates and locations, with additional events planned throughout the year:

September 18 – Ivy Tech Evansville Address: 501 N First Avenue, Evansville, IN 47710 Building: Vectren Auditorium 3 Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m. CT Note: Please use the entrance at Door C, the North side of the building on Colonial Drive.

– Ivy Tech Evansville September 21 – Indianapolis – Indiana Government Center South Address:402 W. Washington St. Indianapolis, IN 46207 Building: Indiana Government Center South – Conference Room A Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m. ET

– Indianapolis – Indiana Government Center South September 24 – South Bend – South Bend Technology Resource Center Address:1165 Franklin St. #100 – South Bend, IN 46601 Building: Community Common Space Time: 9 – 10 a.m. ET

– South Bend – South Bend Technology Resource Center October 1 – Ivy Tech Sellersburg Address: 8204 Highway 311 -Sellersburg, IN 47172 Building Ogle – Door 8 – Community Room 179 Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m. ET

– Ivy Tech Sellersburg New – October 8 – Ivy Tech Valparaiso Address: Ivy Tech Drive Valparaiso, IN 46383 Building: Community Center – Room D125 – 3100 Time: 6-7:30 p.m. CT

– Ivy Tech Valparaiso

HIP Work Requirements