The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites Hoosiers to celebrate the state’s public lands and waters, Saturday, Sept. 26, with events happening across the state.

National Public Lands Day, held annually the fourth Saturday in September is the nation’s largest single day of volunteerism and an opportunity to make a positive impact on public lands. See dnr.IN.gov/places-to-go/events or on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer for volunteer events and programs. Participants can also collect trash at nearby DNR properties for a rewarding way to help protect wildlife and promote healthy natural resources.

National Hunting and Fishing Day is also on Saturday and the last Free Fishing Day of the year. Indiana residents can celebrate with DNR and fish public waters with or without a license. DNR has resources for new and advanced anglers in its Fishing Guide (on.IN.gov/fishingguide) and an interactive map at on.IN.gov/where2fish to help locate sites. Indianapolis-area anglers can find resources to create family-friendly fishing outings with the help of the new Fishing Trip Planner at indianafishingplanner.com.

For hunters, squirrel, dove, and youth deer seasons are open and are great options for connecting with the outdoors. DNR’s Hunting & Trapping Guide, available at on.IN.gov/huntingguide, has a full list of open seasons and helpful resources, no matter your experience level.

This is a great weekend to invite friends and family to explore DNR properties and enjoy outdoor activities like boating, hiking, bike riding, or wildlife viewing. Visit on.IN.gov/recfinder to plan your trip today.

The entire weekend serves as a reminder that public lands are places for everyone to enjoy outdoor recreation, participate in conservation, and make memories with family and friends.

Information about how to be a DNR volunteer can be found at on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer.