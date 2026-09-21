Today A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 64.