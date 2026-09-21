INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation reminds Hoosiers to place political campaign and other signs outside state right-of-way. Campaign and other types of advertising are prohibited on state-owned or state-maintained property by Indiana Code 9-21-4-6, regardless of the time of year.

Areas that should remain sign-free include:

Intersections

Interchanges

Rights-of-way that run parallel to highways, including medians, shoulders and roadside areas

Where right-of-way is not clearly marked, boundaries may be estimated as a fence line, the back of a ditch or behind utility poles.

INDOT personnel may remove campaign and other unpermitted signs from right-of-way as they are encountered in normal highway maintenance operations. Crews may also remove specific signs if they present an immediate safety risk, such as being too close to the roadway or obstructing line of sight.

Signs that have been removed will be taken to the nearest INDOT facility and may be claimed during regular business hours. To report issues or concerns, or ask questions related to signs within state right-of-way, contact INDOT Customer Service at indot4u.com or by calling 855-463-6848.