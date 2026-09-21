Michigan City Area Schools and Michigan City Athletics are inviting local businesses and community organizations to host stations along the treat trail for “Wolfie’s Night Out Trick or Treat” at Ames Field on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. This free event is open to MCAS students and their families.

MCAS is seeking local partners to host a Treat Station on the field. Participation is free for businesses and organizations and offers an opportunity to connect with hundreds of local families, display creative Halloween spirit, and showcase their business.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Time: 6:30-8:00 PM

Location: Ames Field (2501 Franklin St.)

Free for MCAS students and their families

Treat Station Sponsor Details:

Free to sign up

Setup Time: 5:30-6:15 PM

Equipment Needed: Bring your own tent, decorations, and chairs. (Tables are available upon request.)

Candy Supply: Provide 2,500 individually wrapped pieces of candy (chocolate or gummy).

Community Engagement: Greet trick-or-treaters and connect with MCAS families throughout the event.

Space on Ames Field is limited, and spots will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested businesses and organizations can reserve a spot by emailing City-Wide Assistant Athletic Director Sara Krachinski at skrachinski@mcas.k12.in.us.