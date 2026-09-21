STATEMENT FROM THE CITY OF MICHIGAN CITY
The City of Michigan City is aware of a social media exchange involving an individual claiming to be a parking enforcement employee with the Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department.
We have confirmed that this individual is not employed by the City of Michigan City and does not represent the Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department.
We appreciate those who brought this matter to our attention and want to assure the public that the comments made by this individual do not reflect the City’s standards for treating residents and visitors with courtesy and respect