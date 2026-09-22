Michigan City Area Schools has launched Making Sense of School Finance, a new video series designed to help families, staff, and community members better understand how public school funding works and the financial topics impacting MCAS.

This series features Michigan City High School senior and MCAS Communications Intern Wynni Lewis alongside MCAS Chief Financial Officer Andy Sperling. In each short episode, Wynni sits down with Sperling to break down school finance topics in a clear and easy-to-understand format.

The series is part of Words with Wynni, a student-led video feature developed through Wynni’s communications internship with the district.

Episodes explore where school funding comes from, how those dollars can be used, financial changes affecting MCAS, and information about the district’s 2026 Operating Referendum.

Three episodes are currently available, with six more scheduled for release in the coming weeks.

To watch Making Sense of School Finance and learn more about the operating referendum, visit EducateMC.net/finance.