`SOUTH SHORE PUBLIC RELATIONS RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS CHICAGO SKYLINE AWARD FOR NEST COMMUNITY SHELTER’S COLDEST NIGHT OF THE YEAR CAMPAIGN -The Public Relations Society of America – Chicago Chapter Honors Firm With Prestigious Skyline Award -Congratulations from TEAM WIMS

MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA- Nest Community Shelters’ 2026 Coldest

Night of the Year campaign earned South Shore Public Relations, the only Northwest Indiana nominee, a 2026 Chicago Skyline Award from the Public Relations Society of America – Chicago Chapter.

South Shore Public Relations was presented with the goal to double the attendance and expand media coverage for Nest Community Shelter’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraising event. The campaign not only achieved that goal but also exceeded it, earning recognition for excellence voted on by peers in the public relations field. PRSA Chicago presented South Shore Public Relations with the Skyline Award in the Integrated Communications – Nonprofit category at the

PRSA Chicago Skyline Awards on September 17, in recognition of this work.

“South Shore Public Relations is honored to play a small part in Nest’s mission and to be entrusted with their story. For those who are experiencing homelessness in our community, Nest Community Shelter is there to reconnect their guests back to their community. We are humbled and honored to have this recognized by our peers in public relations. We want to thank PRSA

South Shore Public Relations www.SouthShorePR.com 219-575-3940

Chicago, our media partners, and most of all Nest Community Shelter for this honor,” said Jackie Thomas, President of South Shore Public Relations.

The 2026 Chicago Skyline Awards and Leadership & Impact Awards Gala brings together communications and public relations professionals throughout the Greater Chicagoland region to celebrate exemplary public relations work across a variety of industries and categories. South Shore Public Relations is honored to represent the region as the only firm from Northwest Indiana nominated and awarded with a Skyline Award.