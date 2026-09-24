CEDAR LAKE, Ind. – Franciscan Health is partnering with the Cedar Lake Parks Department to provide a new walking club this fall.

The weekly Monday morning Wellness Walking Club sessions will include health education, a light walk and fun movement activities to help participants stay active and energized.

The walks are scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. each Monday, Oct. 12 through Nov. 16 at the Cedar Lake Town Grounds at 7408 Constitution Ave. There will be no session on Nov. 9.

Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes. The sessions are planned to take place outdoors and will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather.

All ages and abilities are welcome. Attendees do not need to be Cedar Lake residents to participate.

For more information, please contact Cedar Lake Parks & Recreation Superintendent Greg Wiesemann at (219) 374-7000 Ext. 1802.