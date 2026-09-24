The South Shore Line has given the following service advisory for the Millennium Station Depot:

“Beginning at 4 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, through 4 a.m., Monday, Sept. 28, 2026: All South Shore Line passengers utilizing Millennium Station on Saturday and Sunday will temporarily board/detrain from the Metra Depot, located northwest of the SSL platform.

This depot switch includes ALL South Shore Line weekend trains.

During this time, Metra will be performing overhead wire work in the SSL depot. After 4 a.m. Monday, all weekday passengers will return to utilizing the SSL platform.

We thank passengers for their patience.”