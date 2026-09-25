MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The City of Michigan City is inviting residents to participate in its continued efforts to grow and maintain the community’s urban forest, with plans to plant 100 new trees in spring 2027 through funding from the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Urban Forestry Grant.

As preparations for the upcoming planting begin, the City Forester is seeking potential locations throughout Michigan City. Residents interested in having a tree planted in the parkway or City easement adjacent to their property are encouraged to contact the City Forester for consideration.

The initiative builds upon the City’s ongoing urban forestry improvements, including the 350-tree removal and stump-grinding project that began last year. Beginning next week, the City will enter the final phase of that project, restoring parkways impacted by stump grinding.

A local contractor will place grass seed and straw in affected areas over the following two to three weeks, completing the federally funded project and restoring the appearance of parkways throughout the community.

Together, these efforts represent the City’s continued investment in maintaining and expanding its urban forest, improving public spaces and supporting the long-term health of Michigan City’s tree canopy.

The City encourages residents to take advantage of this opportunity to participate in the continued growth of Michigan City’s urban forest and contribute to a greener community for generations to come.

Residents interested in requesting a tree for Spring 2027 may contact City Forester Phil Graf.

Phil Graf

City Forester

City of Michigan City, IN.

pgraf@emichigancity.com

(Image source: City of Michigan City)