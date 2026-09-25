UNITED WE RISE is a celebration of our collective commitment to uplifting La Porte County and a concerted effort to raise the funds necessary to help everyone in our community thrive.

More than a gala, UNITED WE RISE is a movement. It is a strategic change in the way we are working together to uplift everyone in La Porte County. By collectively advocating for your support, we amplify your financial investment and reduce resource strain for our 15 local funded partner agencies, so they can focus more on doing the work that is needed in our community.

United Way of La Porte County provides funding to several local partner agencies whose commitment to HEALTHY COMMUNITY, YOUTH OPPORTUNITY, FINANCIAL SECURITY, and COMMUNITY RESILIENCY is proven through dedicated work and impactful outcomes.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2026

6:00 – 10:00 PM CST

21+ event. Casual attire. Dress to dance and celebrate!